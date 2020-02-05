LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.16.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.08. 2,783,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,979. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,157,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,066,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after buying an additional 156,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

