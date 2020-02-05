LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.16.
Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.08. 2,783,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,979. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,157,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,066,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after buying an additional 156,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
