Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0306 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $82,314.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,738.71 or 2.24089059 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025467 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,693,031 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.