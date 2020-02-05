Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 38.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 134.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,210 shares of company stock worth $970,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

LEG traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,912. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.