Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Largo Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:LGORF) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 533,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 175,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGORF shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Largo Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

