Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,302. The company has a market capitalization of $327.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -760.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $13,333,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.