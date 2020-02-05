Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20, approximately 4,205 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kenon from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kenon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Kenon worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

