Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE:KEL traded up C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.93. 1,169,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.65. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $687.41 million and a P/E ratio of 65.33.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

