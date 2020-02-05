Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

KRTX traded up $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,081. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 156,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,295,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 158,465 shares of company stock valued at $15,155,159 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

