Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE KAMN traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 161,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.81. Kaman has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $68.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. Kaman had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 477.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the third quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,125,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

