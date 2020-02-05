Just Eat (LON:JE) Given New GBX 820 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Just Eat to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 1,018 ($13.39) in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on shares of Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 793.47 ($10.44).

Shares of LON:JE remained flat at $GBX 861 ($11.33) during trading on Tuesday. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 855.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 752.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.45.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

