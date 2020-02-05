Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Trading 6.6% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $164.84 and last traded at $163.98, 955,378 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 428,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.77.

The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

In other news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.31.

About Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

