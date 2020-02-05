iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Winning Points Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. 27,050,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,835,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

