Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

ISTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,434. Investar has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Investar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

