Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IVAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,392. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $148.21 million, a PE ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intevac by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Intevac by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

