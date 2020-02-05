Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ingles Markets an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMKTA. BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $870.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 1.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ingles Markets by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

