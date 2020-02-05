Indigo Exploration (CVE:ISS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Indigo Exploration Inc. (CVE:ISS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $508,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

About Indigo Exploration (CVE:ISS)

International Samuel Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Lucifer Property, Mickey Davis Property, Grizzly Porphyry Property, and Williams Property which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

