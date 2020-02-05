indaHash Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, indaHash has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $413.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About indaHash

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Tidex, Livecoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

