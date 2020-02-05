IMImobile (LON:IMO) Shares Up 1.7%

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 387.50 ($5.10), 77,081 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 173% from the average session volume of 28,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 381 ($5.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.67 million and a P/E ratio of -553.57.

IMImobile (LON:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to communicate and engage with their customers. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise-grade communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

