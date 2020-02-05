II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IIVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on II-VI to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.64.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

