Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 144,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Insiders have sold 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $786,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

