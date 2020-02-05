Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70.
Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 144,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.15.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
