HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HMS in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. 448,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,666. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. HMS has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,925 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HMS by 8.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HMS by 28.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HMS by 33.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in HMS by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

