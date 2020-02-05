Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hexcel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.77.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 50,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $4,057,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 772,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.