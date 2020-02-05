HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of HCI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. 1,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,481. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $360.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Burks purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. Also, Director James J. Macchiarola purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,205.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in HCI Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

