HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Plans $0.15 Not Available Dividend

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) declared a Not Available dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,071. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $535.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 13,228 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $228,844.40. Insiders acquired a total of 17,228 shares of company stock worth $298,164 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

