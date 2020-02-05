Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 650.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,810. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.84 and a 200 day moving average of $218.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.