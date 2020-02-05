Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) Shares Down 0.7%

Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.41 ($1.00) and last traded at A$1.47 ($1.04), approximately 6,400,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 586% from the average daily volume of 932,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.48 ($1.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.59.

About Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt, which covers an area of 6,000 square kilometers located to the east of Laverton in Western Australia.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.