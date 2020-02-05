Genedrive (LON:GDR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of GDR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8 ($0.11). 6,286,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.03. Genedrive has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The stock has a market cap of $2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Genedrive (LON:GDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genedrive will post -8.7000004 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian David Gilham bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($13,259.67). Also, insider David Budd bought 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,199.60 ($6,839.78).

About Genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

