Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Garrison Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 36,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.50. Garrison Capital has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garrison Capital will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GARS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Garrison Capital by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Garrison Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 488,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 201,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

