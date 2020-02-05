Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

FTAI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,729. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,413,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 75,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 282,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the third quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 239,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

