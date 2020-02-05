Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.206-4.289 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 1,695,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.50 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, CMO Debo Mukherjee bought 1,650 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

