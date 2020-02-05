Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.30.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. 155,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Express has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Express by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Express by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.