Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of AQUA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,916. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $239,045.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $738,334. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6,654.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 780,157 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,704,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

