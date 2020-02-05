Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $703,586.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,851 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $91.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,578. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

