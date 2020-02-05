Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of ESTA stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. 70,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $576.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $349,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

