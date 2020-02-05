EQT Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.
EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn ($0.15) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.0%.
Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 13,100,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,943. EQT has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.70.
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.
Further Reading: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.