EQT Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn ($0.15) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.0%.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 13,100,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,943. EQT has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

