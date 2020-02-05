EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.43-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

EnerSys stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 385,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,240. EnerSys has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $89.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

