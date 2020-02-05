Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.

NASDAQ:ELGX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Endologix has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 99.62% and a negative net margin of 58.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endologix will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endologix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Endologix by 315.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Endologix by 1,395.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 674,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Endologix by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Endologix in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

