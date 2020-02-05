Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,686,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 190,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.70. 123,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.84. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.