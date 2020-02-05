Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECM. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt cut Electrocomponents to a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.19) price objective (up previously from GBX 725 ($9.54)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Electrocomponents to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 651 ($8.56) to GBX 774 ($10.18) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 712.44 ($9.37).

Shares of ECM stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 704.60 ($9.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,262,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 683.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 640.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

