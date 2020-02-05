Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Stock Price Down 1%

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27, 367 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

In other Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager James C. Camp purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,790.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 253,150 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EGIF)

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

