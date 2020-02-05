e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.82.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $814.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,711,089 shares of company stock valued at $58,658,955 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

