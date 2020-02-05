Digital Fantasy Sports Price Reaches $0.0451 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.48 or 0.06023719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00128968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00036429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

