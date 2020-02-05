Deutsche Bank Cuts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $26.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.44.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,618,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,125. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.