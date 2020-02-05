Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have trended very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. Dalmac Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Get Dalmac Energy alerts:

Dalmac Energy Company Profile

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dalmac Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalmac Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.