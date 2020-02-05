CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CVV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 14,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,308. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.