Cushing Energy Income Cf to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SRF)

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
NYSE:SRF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,460. Cushing Energy Income Cf has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.
Cushing Energy Income Cf Company Profile
