Cushing Energy Income Cf to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SRF)

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:SRF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,460. Cushing Energy Income Cf has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Cushing Energy Income Cf Company Profile

The Cushing Energy Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Cushing Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of North America. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and energy related sectors. The fund primarily invests in securities of royalty trusts, exploration and production trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships, and dividend paying value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

