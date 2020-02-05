CryptoPing One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 615.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $279,584.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.52 or 0.03042284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00199733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00130776 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

