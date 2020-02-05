Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on the stock.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 439.82 ($5.79).

Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 506 ($6.66). The company had a trading volume of 1,262,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 444.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

