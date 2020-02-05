Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Up 14.5% Following Strong Earnings

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) shares shot up 14.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.18, 17,841,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 222% from the average session volume of 5,544,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Coty by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Coty by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

