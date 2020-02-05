Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $308.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The stock has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

